San Antonio awaits its first freeze this winter amid warm start

No signs of a freeze anytime soon, but history indicates that freezes can occur well into March

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been bundling up but not scraping ice off your windshield, you’re not alone.

San Antonio still hasn’t recorded its first official freeze this winter—a rare occurrence that puts us among the top five latest first-freeze dates ever at the San Antonio International Airport.

Latest first freezes on record (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Typically, we see a few freezes each year. In fact, by this time last winter, we had already recorded five of them. The latest first freeze on record? March 1932.

WILL WE SEE A FREEZE?

Not in the immediate forecast. But climatology tells us it’s coming.

San Antonio has never gone a season without at least one freeze, and we average about 15 each winter.

For now, despite some brisk mornings, temperatures aren’t expected to dip below freezing anytime soon.

LOCATION MATTERS

While the city center remains frost-free, some areas outside San Antonio—like the Hill Country—have already seen freezing temperatures.

Why? Elevation and urban heat. Higher terrain cools faster, and rural areas lack the heat-retaining concrete and buildings that keep downtown warmer overnight.

Average last freeze around the KSAT 12 viewing area. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

