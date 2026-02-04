When does San Antonio typically see its last freeze?

San Antonio is starting to warm up!
Warmer days are encouraging early spring growth, with some gardeners itching to start planting.
But before you get excited, are we finished with our freezes yet this season? History says we have a bit to go.
AVERAGE LAST FREEZE
While we are aren’t seeing any indications of another freeze yet, historically, San Antonio’s average last freeze occurs on Feb. 23.
It’s important to know it also depends heavily on where you live.
For example, areas inside loop 410 warm more quickly thanks to the urban heat island effect, meaning the last freeze often arrives earlier than city wide average.
Meanwhile, areas outside of the city center tend to see freezes later into spring.
|CITY
|DATE
|San Antonio
|February 23
|Del Rio
|February 20
|Eagle Pass
|February 21
|Carrizo Springs
|February 22
|Canyon Lake
|February 23
|La Grange
|March 2
|Cuero
|March 2
|Hondo
|March 3
|Uvalde
|March 8
|Floresville
|March 8
|Medina
|March 17
|Rocksprings
|March 18
|Boerne
|March 20
|Kerrville
|March 26
Keep in mind, that these are just averages over 30 years.
AVERAGES DON’T TELL THE WHOLE STORY
While late February is typical, freezes can happen later. The latest freeze on record in San Antonio was April 3, 1987. Other late-season freezes have occurred well into March.
San Antonio may warm quickly as spring approaches, but winter has a way of lingering sometimes.
While we don’t currently expect freezing temperatures in the immediate future, you may want to keep an eye on the forecast as we continue to move into the second half of February and early March.
