Weather

When does San Antonio typically see its last freeze?

The average last freeze is in late-February, but they can continue into March

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Average last freeze for San Antonio (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

San Antonio is starting to warm up!

Warmer days are encouraging early spring growth, with some gardeners itching to start planting.

But before you get excited, are we finished with our freezes yet this season? History says we have a bit to go.

AVERAGE LAST FREEZE

While we are aren’t seeing any indications of another freeze yet, historically, San Antonio’s average last freeze occurs on Feb. 23.

It’s important to know it also depends heavily on where you live.

For example, areas inside loop 410 warm more quickly thanks to the urban heat island effect, meaning the last freeze often arrives earlier than city wide average.

Meanwhile, areas outside of the city center tend to see freezes later into spring.

CITYDATE
San AntonioFebruary 23
Del RioFebruary 20
Eagle PassFebruary 21
Carrizo SpringsFebruary 22
Canyon LakeFebruary 23
La GrangeMarch 2
CueroMarch 2
HondoMarch 3
UvaldeMarch 8
Floresville March 8
MedinaMarch 17
RockspringsMarch 18
BoerneMarch 20
KerrvilleMarch 26

Keep in mind, that these are just averages over 30 years.

AVERAGES DON’T TELL THE WHOLE STORY

While late February is typical, freezes can happen later. The latest freeze on record in San Antonio was April 3, 1987. Other late-season freezes have occurred well into March.

Latest Last Freeze for San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

San Antonio may warm quickly as spring approaches, but winter has a way of lingering sometimes.

While we don’t currently expect freezing temperatures in the immediate future, you may want to keep an eye on the forecast as we continue to move into the second half of February and early March.

