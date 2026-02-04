When does San Antonio typically see its last freeze?

San Antonio is starting to warm up!

Warmer days are encouraging early spring growth, with some gardeners itching to start planting.

But before you get excited, are we finished with our freezes yet this season? History says we have a bit to go.

AVERAGE LAST FREEZE

While we are aren’t seeing any indications of another freeze yet, historically, San Antonio’s average last freeze occurs on Feb. 23.

It’s important to know it also depends heavily on where you live.

For example, areas inside loop 410 warm more quickly thanks to the urban heat island effect, meaning the last freeze often arrives earlier than city wide average.

Meanwhile, areas outside of the city center tend to see freezes later into spring.

CITY DATE San Antonio February 23 Del Rio February 20 Eagle Pass February 21 Carrizo Springs February 22 Canyon Lake February 23 La Grange March 2 Cuero March 2 Hondo March 3 Uvalde March 8 Floresville March 8 Medina March 17 Rocksprings March 18 Boerne March 20 Kerrville March 26

Keep in mind, that these are just averages over 30 years.

AVERAGES DON’T TELL THE WHOLE STORY

While late February is typical, freezes can happen later. The latest freeze on record in San Antonio was April 3, 1987. Other late-season freezes have occurred well into March.

Latest Last Freeze for San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

San Antonio may warm quickly as spring approaches, but winter has a way of lingering sometimes.

While we don’t currently expect freezing temperatures in the immediate future, you may want to keep an eye on the forecast as we continue to move into the second half of February and early March.

