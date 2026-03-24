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WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Front still on schedule for Friday, plus an update on El Niño

Some hope for larger, long term changes over the next year

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

El Nino Watch in effect (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • MORNING CLOUDS: They’ll last through 10am
  • FRONT FRIDAY: Still on schedule for Friday evening, cooler weekend
  • EL NIÑO WATCH: Likely switching to El Nino by Fall

FORECAST

TODAY

Expect morning cloud cover, followed by afternoon sun. We’ll reach the upper-80s this afternoon.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

CHANGES FRIDAY/THIS WEEKEND

A cold front will move through Friday evening. It’ll kick up the winds and drop temperatures over the weekend. Currently, mid-70s are forecast for Saturday. 80s return on Sunday.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EL NIÑO UPDATE

An El Niño watch has been issued. What does that mean? Not much for now. But it is worth noting that a switch from La Niña to neutral is underway (La Nina has been in place 5 out of the last 6 winters). By the summer, we will make the switch to El Niño. Any affects to the pattern would likely hold off until winter. Could this mean more rain for us? Yes, but it’s not a guarantee. El Niño years typically bring a more active pattern.

El Nino Watch in effect (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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