Front still on schedule for Friday, plus an update on El Niño

FRONT FRIDAY: Still on schedule for Friday evening, cooler weekend
EL NIÑO WATCH: Likely switching to El Nino by Fall
FORECAST
TODAY
Expect morning cloud cover, followed by afternoon sun. We’ll reach the upper-80s this afternoon.
CHANGES FRIDAY/THIS WEEKEND
A cold front will move through Friday evening. It’ll kick up the winds and drop temperatures over the weekend. Currently, mid-70s are forecast for Saturday. 80s return on Sunday.
EL NIÑO UPDATE
An El Niño watch has been issued. What does that mean? Not much for now. But it is worth noting that a switch from La Niña to neutral is underway (La Nina has been in place 5 out of the last 6 winters). By the summer, we will make the switch to El Niño. Any affects to the pattern would likely hold off until winter. Could this mean more rain for us? Yes, but it’s not a guarantee. El Niño years typically bring a more active pattern.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.