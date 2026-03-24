Front still on schedule for Friday, plus an update on El Niño

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

MORNING CLOUDS: They’ll last through 10am

FRONT FRIDAY: Still on schedule for Friday evening, cooler weekend

EL NIÑO WATCH: Likely switching to El Nino by Fall

FORECAST

TODAY

Expect morning cloud cover, followed by afternoon sun. We’ll reach the upper-80s this afternoon.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

CHANGES FRIDAY/THIS WEEKEND

A cold front will move through Friday evening. It’ll kick up the winds and drop temperatures over the weekend. Currently, mid-70s are forecast for Saturday. 80s return on Sunday.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EL NIÑO UPDATE

An El Niño watch has been issued. What does that mean? Not much for now. But it is worth noting that a switch from La Niña to neutral is underway (La Nina has been in place 5 out of the last 6 winters). By the summer, we will make the switch to El Niño. Any affects to the pattern would likely hold off until winter. Could this mean more rain for us? Yes, but it’s not a guarantee. El Niño years typically bring a more active pattern.

El Nino Watch in effect (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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