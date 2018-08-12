Flooding rescues underway in Uvalde County

UVALDE, Texas - Heavy rainfall and runoff has caused flooding Sunday along the Nueces River in Uvalde County and rescues are underway.

Fire department personnel in Uvalde report the worst flooding in the Chalk Bluff camping area north of Uvalde.

Helicopters are being used to rescue people along the Nueces River.

The Uvalde County Sheriff's Office posted video of one of those rescues on its Facebook page.

At one point the Nueces rose about 12 feet in just two hours after more than seven inches of rainfall this morning.

