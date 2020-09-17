Tropical Depression Forms Over The Southwestern Gulf Of Mexico

Location 230 miles E of Tampico Mexico Wind 35 mph Heading NE at 5 mph Pressure 29.68 Coordinates 94.3W, 21.9N

Discussion

At 600 PM CDT (2300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twenty-Two was located near latitude 21.9 North, longitude 94.3 West. The depression is moving toward the northeast near 5 mph (7 km/h), and it is expected to generally meander over the western Gulf of Mexico into the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression could become a tropical storm on Friday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 6:11 Thursday Evening, September 17th

Watches and Warnings

Interests along the western Gulf of Mexico coast should monitor the progress of the depression.

Tropics Models at 8:12 Thursday Evening, September 17th

Land Hazards

None