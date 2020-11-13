New Tropical Depression Forms In The Central Caribbean Sea

Location 310 miles SSE of Kingston Jamaica Wind 35 mph Heading WSW at 7 mph Pressure 29.74 Coordinates 74.3W, 14.2N

Discussion

At 1000 AM EST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Thirty-One was located near latitude 14.2 North, longitude 74.3 West. The depression is moving toward the west-southwest near 7 mph (11 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue through early Saturday. A westward to west-northwestward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected to begin by late Saturday and continue through early Monday. On the forecast track, the system will move across the central Caribbean Sea during the next day or so, and approach the coasts of Nicaragua and northeastern Honduras late Sunday and Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. The depression is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm later today or tonight. Additional strengthening is likely over the weekend, and the system could be near major hurricane strength when it approaches Central America.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 9:26 Friday Morning, November 13th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warning in effect.

Interests in Nicaragua and Honduras should monitor the progress of this system. A Hurricane Watch may be required for a portion of that area tonight.

Tropics Models at 9:27 Friday Morning, November 13th

Land Hazards

Rainfall: Through Wednesday morning, Tropical Depression Thirty-One is expected to produce 4 to 8 inches of rain, with local 12 inch totals, across portions of northern Columbia, Panama and Costa Rica. Across Jamaica and southern Haiti, 2 to 4 inches are expected, with local amounts up to 6 inches. Across remaining sections of Central America, the system has the potential to produce 20 to 30 inches of rain with a focus across northern Nicaragua and Honduras. This rainfall would lead to significant, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain.