KSAT Weather: San Antonio is in for a mild and muggy Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - We’ve had a dull stretch of gloomy weather lately, with plenty of clouds and drizzle. But, we’ve added one more element. It’s now humid.



Thursday: Warmer and muggy

It’s been a while since we’ve had this, but Thursday holds a warm and humid forecast.

The humidity levels increased during the day on Wednesday which left dewpoints in the muggy range. This will result in Thursday morning’s temperatures sitting in the low to mid-60s.

We’re going to have the morning fog, drizzle and clouds again, but by afternoon there will be breaks in the clouds This will allow sunshine to pop through, much like it did on Wednesday. Combine the sun with afternoon temperatures in the mid-70s and the extra humidity, and we’re in for a steamy day on Thursday.

Friday’s cold front

A cold front will move through around midday on Friday.

Will this cold front finally clear things out? Nope.

In fact, we’ll go back to all-day clouds, no afternoon sun, and temperatures in the 60s for the weekend. There will also be an increase in the chance of rain for Saturday.

