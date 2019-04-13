Weather

PICS, VIDEOS: Large, golf-ball sized hail slams San Antonio area

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator, Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

Fast-moving storms brought heavy hail and lightning to parts of the San Antonio area early Saturday morning. Here's a look at some video and photos of the hail stones that were sent to KSAT by viewers. 

