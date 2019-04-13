PICS, VIDEOS: Large, golf-ball sized hail slams San Antonio area

Fast-moving storms brought heavy hail and lightning to parts of the San Antonio area early Saturday morning. Here's a look at some video and photos of the hail stones that were sent to KSAT by viewers.

This is what a #hail storm sounds like from inside your house! pic.twitter.com/I3887udvEy — Tim Morrow 🐾 (@MananaZoo) April 13, 2019

Reminder to have and practice your emergency action plan for your family. #tornadowarning #hail pic.twitter.com/OndSLuElJX — Tim Morrow 🐾 (@MananaZoo) April 13, 2019

📹Quick look at some of the major hail that made its way through the far northwest side moments ago...#KSATweather #KSATwx #ksatnews pic.twitter.com/uoOKF8gth9 — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) April 13, 2019

Ping Pong-sized hail in Helotes. Lots of wind. Stay safe out there! pic.twitter.com/51gqmvR4WU — CPS Energy (@cpsenergy) April 13, 2019

