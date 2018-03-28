Track severe weather with KSAT Doppler radar online, on app

SAN ANTONIO - With Bexar County under a flash flood watch, you can monitor the storms as they sweep through South Texas with KSAT's Doppler radar.

As our Meteorologists provide you with to-the-minute updates on the web and on-air, you can track the storms' progress online and on the KSAT Weather app.

Download the app now in case of a power outage. You'll still be able to see the KSAT Doppler radar and help keep your family safe by tracking the storms online and on the app.

Click here to see live Doppler Radar.

UPDATES: Scroll through the KSAT 12 Weather & National Weather Service Twitter feeds for the latest up-to-the-minute severe weather updates.

Power Outages/ Road Closures

Keep up with the latest power outages in the San Antonio area on the CPS Energy website. Click here to view a current power outage map.

Click the links below for current road closures.

Below is a map of notable low-water crossings in San Antonio.

