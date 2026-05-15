The Latest: Trump wraps up China visit and holds private meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping

President Donald Trump reviews troops at the Great Hall of the People, Thursday, May 14, 2026, in Beijing. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

U.S. President Donald Trump wraps up his visit to Beijing on Friday with a private meeting at Chinese leader Xi Jinping's official residence before he departs for Washington.

During a series of meetings and events on Thursday the two discussed divisive issues such as the Iran war, trade, technology and Taiwan.

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During those meetings, Trump said Xi told him China wants to help negotiate an end to the war and a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. China is the largest buyer of Iranian oil and Trump hopes Xi will use that leverage to prod Iran into a deal on U.S. terms. Trump also said Xi assured him that China wouldn’t provide Iran with military equipment.

Trump has taken a decidedly rosy outlook on the U.S.-China relationship during this trip. But that has collided with some difficult truths about the thorniest issues between the two superpowers including Taiwan, the Iran war and trade.

In a summit marked by fanfare and flattery, Xi warned Trump that differences over Taiwan, a self-governed island claimed by Beijing as its own territory, could bring the U.S. and China into clashes or conflict. Trump authorized an $11 billion arms package for Taiwan in December, but has not moved forward with delivery. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned later on Thursday it would be “a terrible mistake” for China to take Taiwan by force.

Trump also focused on trade and deals for China to buy more agricultural products and passenger planes, setting up a board to address their differences and avoid a repeat of the trade war ignited last year after Trump’s tariff hikes.

Here is the latest:

Trump’s visit has deepened trust, China says

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Trump’s meetings with Xi during his visit have promoted mutual understanding, deepened trust, advanced cooperation and injected “stability” into the world, according to Chinese state media.

“The two heads of state also reached important consensus on properly handling each other’s concerns and agreed to strengthen communication and coordination on international and regional issues,” the spokesperson said.

Xi and Trump agreed on a new framework of “constructive, strategic stability” for their countries, the spokesperson added, referring to a diplomatic framework described previously as focused on managing differences and limiting competition with an eye toward maintaining stability and peace.

Trump says China could buy US oil as Iran war drags on

Trump suggested there could be a deal for China to buy oil from the United States after talks in Beijing.

Xi “said he likes the idea,” Trump said in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News. “I think it will happen.”

“They’ve agreed they want to buy oil from the United States. They’re going to go to Texas. We’re going to start sending Chinese ships to Texas and to Louisiana and to Alaska,” Trump said.

There were no immediate details of the deals.

Beijing limited U.S. energy imports to a “bare minimum” after Trump imposed significant trade tariffs in 2025 and U.S. crude exports to China effectively halted more than a year ago, according to trade data and analytics platform Kpler.

Despite the global energy shock from the Iran war, China’s ample oil stockpile has so far been able to cushion it from bigger economic impacts. Russia has been a major source for crude imports for China.

China was the biggest buyer of Iranian oil before the Iran war began.

Trump and Xi meet in garden at Zhongnanhai

Photos showed the leaders shaking hands on a road alongside a waterway.

Xi also was seen talking to Trump, who admired the garden.

The walled gardens feature winding paths, roses in pink, yellow and red, manicured lawns and carefully tended trees.

A clock chimed 11 as Trump arrived.

Trump heads to more meetings with Xi

The president’s motorcade is on the way to Zhongnanhai, the Chinese central leadership compound next to the Forbidden City in Beijing.

Its gardens will host Trump and Xi when they pose for an official photo marking Trump’s trip, then head into a working tea.

The pair also are expected to have a closed-door lunch before Trump leaves to return to Washington on Friday afternoon.

Trump says it would be ‘very insulting’ for US to turn away Chinese students

The Trump administration announced last year it would start revoking the visas of some Chinese students, including those with ties to the Communist Party or studying in critical fields.

Asked about the issue during the Fox News interview, Trump said, “I frankly think that it’s good that people come from other countries and they learn our culture, and many of them want to stay here.”

Nearly a quarter of all foreign students in U.S. colleges and universities in the 2023-2024 school year, about 270,000, were from China.

Trump cited a figure of 500,000 Chinese students in the interview and said, “if you want to see a university system die, take a half a million people out of it.”

“It’s something I’m always looking at. But it’s a very insulting thing to tell a country, we don’t want your people in our schools,” he said.

Trump and Xi will talk at Zhongnanhai

Next to Beijing’s Forbidden City lies a secretive compound wrapped around two man-made lakes built for the pleasure of emperors.

Today, Zhongnanhai, or “middle and southern seas,” is synonymous with China’s seat of power as the primary residence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the headquarters of the central government.

Zhongnanhai is often compared to the White House, the Kremlin or South Korea’s Blue House. But unlike the other presidential residences, Zhongnanhai does not serve as the main venue for diplomatic visits.

China’s top leaders reserve the highly secure grounds for only their closest allies and carefully selected dignitaries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Xi has called his closest friend, was received at Zhongnanhai at least twice, in 2024 and 2025.

Xi also welcomed former U.S. President Barack Obama to Zhongnanhai in 2014. The two leaders took an evening stroll and had dinner.

Tiger bag worn by Musk’s son goes viral in China

Elon Musk’s 6-year-old son showed up Thursday at the Great Hall of the People decked in Chinese-style clothing and wearing a tiger bag that has since gone viral in China.

The tiny, tiger-head crossbody bag is produced by artisanal brand YASTEE, which works with embroiderers in south China to make handcrafted goods.

A bag like the one worn by Musk’s son takes several days to make and decorate by hand, according to local media.

The bag went viral on Chinese social media and sold out in hours on the company’s online stores.

Trump says some US business leaders met Xi for the first time

The president said in the interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News that he asked them to join his meeting with Xi at the Great Hall of the People even though their participation wasn’t scheduled.

Trump said the American business executives were nearby in the building “and I said I think I can get them in five minutes.”

Trump wouldn’t identify which executives participated but said they introduced themselves and said a few words, and seemed to impress Xi. He said most of them had never met the president of China.

“He actually said that was very good. That was a good idea,” Trump said of Xi. “But it was ve

Trump says he talked to Xi about U.S. credit card companies’ access to China

Trump, whose delegation for the trip included the CEOs of Mastercard and Visa, said he also raised with Xi expanding access to the China market for U.S.-based credit card companies.

“I said, ‘What about using Visa in China?’” Trump said in his Fox News interview. “For some reason they were blackballed and maybe that’ll come off.”

China allows foreign cards to be linked to instant pay apps such as Alipay and WeChat Pay. But physical card usage is limited mainly to international hotels, high-end shopping malls, and some upscale restaurants.

Visa and Mastercard have been long pushing for inroads to Chinese consumers and businesses in the world’s second largest economy.

Trump raised issue of Jimmy Lai’s release with Xi

Trump asked about the release of Jimmy Lai, the 78-year old former newspaper publisher and pro-democracy activist who is serving a 20-year sentence in Hong Kong, in his meeting with Xi, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with NBC News Thursday.

“We would like to see him released. We would be open to any arrangement that would work for them, as long as he’s given his freedom,” said Rubio.

Lai was the publisher of Apple Daily, a tabloid that was critical of Chinese and Hong Kong government authorities.

Trump describes Xi as ‘warm’ but not prone to small talk

“He’s all business,” Trump told Sean Hannity of Fox News in a taped interview that followed Thursday’s meeting with the Chinese leader. “There’s no games. There’s no talking about how nice the weather is.”

Trump said Xi is a “very smart person” and that they have a “good relationship.”

“He’s all about China,” Trump said.

Trump says Iran has gone back and forth on US extraction of ‘nuclear dust’

The president suggested during the Fox News interview that Irian officials at first “said very strongly” that the U.S. could send it teams to collect hundreds of pounds of enriched uranium believed to be buried under nuclear sites badly damaged by U.S. military strikes last year.

But then, he said, Iran reneged.

“They agreed to it. They take it back. They agree, you know it’s back and forth,” he said.

Whether Iran would be willing to relinquish enriched uranium is a key point in negotiations to end the war.

Trump has long insisted Tehran is willing to do so, but Iran has largely rejected such assertions.

Trump added during the interview that Iran says only the U.S. and China had sufficient technology to remove the enriched uranium, given that its buried deep underground.

Trump describes Xi as ‘warm’ but not prone to small talk

“He’s all business,” Trump told Sean Hannity of Fox News in a taped interview that followed Thursday’s meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. “There’s no games. There’s no talking about how nice the weather is.”

Trump said Xi is a “very smart person” and they have a “good relationship.”

“He’s all about China,” Trump said.

Trump is wrapping up his whirlwind Beijing visit

Trump and Xi are scheduled to hold more talks Friday.

They are set to spend time together at Xi’s official residence in Beijing before Trump flies back to Washington.

Trump has taken a decidedly rosy outlook on the U.S.-China relationship during this trip. But that is colliding with some difficult truths about the thorniest issues between the two superpowers including Taiwan, the Iran war and trade issues.

US farmers hope Trump can negotiate more soybean purchases

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told NBC that “there’s going to be some agricultural purchases” made as a result of this trip.

U.S. soybean farmers were hit especially hard by Trump’s trade war with China and have urged him to persuade Beijing to buy more of their crop.

China is on track to fulfill its commitment to buy 12 million metric tons (13.2 million tons) of U.S. soybeans this year, although that is well below the 25 million to 30 million metric tons (27.5 million to 33 million tons) purchased in past years.

China, the biggest foreign buyer of U.S. soybeans, stopped buying them altogether last year after Trump hiked tariffs on all Chinese goods. After Trump met with Xi in October, the White House said China agreed to purchase 12 million metric tons.

The American Soybean Association hopes Trump can secure a deal for an additional 8 million metric tons (8.8 million tons) by Aug. 31.