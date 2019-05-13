SAN ANTONIO - Students get your number two pencils ready, STAAR testing resumes on Monday.

The STAAR test, or the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness program, assesses students for reading and math, along with writing, the sciences and social studies.

On Monday, third through seventh grade students will take the math portion of the exam and then on Tuesday students will take the reading portion.

Students that need to re-take the test in grades five and eight also will have a chance to do it over.

Many schools last week held pep rallies to prepare their students mentally for the rigors of the exam.

