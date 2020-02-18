Ashlee Simpson Reacts to Sister Jessica Simpson’s Tell-All Memoir

Ashlee Simpson is celebrating her sister! Following news that Jessica Simpson's memoir, Open Book, hit number one on the New York Times Best Seller List in the nonfiction category, Ashlee took to Instagram to praise her older sister's accomplishment.

"I am so very proud of my beautiful, brave, kind, loving sister!!!" Ashlee, 35, captioned her post. "It’s beautiful to see you sharing your truth with the world. You are so inspiring. I love you so much."

"You are a #1 best selling author 😜," she added.

Jessica, 39, was moved by her sister's response, commenting, "I could not have done any of this without your eternal love and endless support!!! Your bravery in life has taught me how to bandage up my wings and FLY 🦋 I love you 💚"

ET's Brooke Anderson recently sat down with Jessica to discuss all the bombshell moments in Open Book, including the sexual abuse she claims she endured as a child from the daughter of a family friend. In the book, Jessica writes that she often worked to protect Ashlee from suffering the same alleged abuse.

"I lay between them, fiercely protecting my sister from this monster, I didn’t want her to feel as disgusting as I felt," she writes in the memoir. "She continued to try to sleep next to my little sister, and I would just scooch Ashlee over and get between them whenever she did. I never let her near Ashlee, but I also never screamed or told her to stop."

"I never wanted my sister to go through the feelings and the emotions and the pain that I was experiencing," Jessica explained to ET. "[We] were four years apart, so I wanted to protect her even though I hadn't talked to my parents yet about it. I had my ways of making sure that none of this was happening to her."

