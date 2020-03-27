Kourtney Kardashian Calls Fight With Sister Kim 'Trash,' Says She Quit 'KUWTK'

Though Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West let their actions do the talking in Thursday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiere, Kourt took to Twitter to share her candid feelings about the tense physical exchange between herself and her younger sister.

Kim and Kourtney came to blows on Thursday after Kim, once again, accused Kourtney of not caring about her work. The tense back and forth led to some punches, slaps, and kicks as Khloe Kardashian tried to keep the peace between the two.

When one fan called the fight "very cringe worthy," Kourtney retweeted the sentiment, writing, "It's trash #KUWTK." She also retweeted Kylie Jenner's message, "Kourtney is a mood lol #KUWTK."

kourtney is a mood lol #kuwtk — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 27, 2020

She also seemed to confirm that she had quit the show in multiple replies to fans.

When one commenter wrote, "@kourtneykardash just needs to quit the damn show! I’m over her not wanting to film. #KUWTK," the mother of three replied, "I did. Bye."

Another fan added, "Maybe the fight made @kourtneykardash realize that is was time for her to quit. #kuwtk," to which she replied, "It is from our darker moments where growth happens."

It is from our darker moments where growth happens. ✨🙏🏼 https://t.co/cm5kEOUJJl — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 27, 2020

She also wrote, "Took a lot to get there but choose happiness always. It’s easy to forget what really matters. #KUWTK."

One fan mentioned that Kourtney's sisters don't seem to apologize or correct their tone when she expresses her frustrations with them.

"Never. They actually don’t see where my hurt comes from," Kourtney responded.

And when another noticed that the fight seemed "much deeper than all of these little arguments," Kourtney agreed, writing, "So much. #KUWTK it’s been years of build up."

Never. They actually don’t see where my hurt comes from. https://t.co/C4JF2qnzGX — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 27, 2020

Kourtney also replied to a since-deleted tweet from her brother, Rob Kardashian, writing, "Kourtney 'the nail digger' Kardashian weighing in at 108 pounds...Kim 'the kicker' Kardashian West weighs in at 128 pounds..."

Kourtney “the nail digger” Kardashian weighing in at 108 pounds...Kim “the kicker” Kardashian West weighs in at 128 pounds... https://t.co/pLBK0bEwSv — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 27, 2020

Kim also live tweeted the episode, but didn't mention the fight. However, at the start of the episode, she wrote, "This season is super wild! Tonight’s episode especially! It’s gonna be hard to watch OMG!!!!!"

She also replied with some laughing emojis to her brother Rob's tweet, "My sisters forgot we were filming #KUWTK and thought it was bad girls club."

This season is super wild! Tonight’s episode especially! It’s gonna be hard to watch OMG!!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 27, 2020

Earlier this month, Kourtney told Health magazine that she's stepped back in filming the show.

"I’ve been taking less time with filming and, in general, with work. My sisters don’t like when I say 'setting boundaries,' but it’s more about a schedule," she said at the time. "I try to make myself available to my kids to really be a mom. And I want to be in charge of my time and schedule in order to do the things that are bringing me happiness."

Back in December, Kim opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about her relationship with Kourtney, saying, "We've really taken the time to hear each other out and listen. What sucks is that season 18 will come out soon and it gets worse before it gets better."

