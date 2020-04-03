Oprah Winfrey Reunites With Stedman Graham After 14 Days of Quarantine

Oprah Winfrey and her longtime love, Stedman Graham, have been reunited! In a sweet new video from the official O, The Oprah Magazine account, the 66-year-old TV host and her 69-year-old partner enjoyed a sweet reunion after Graham remained in isolation for 14 days.

"Our first dinner together in two weeks," Winfrey declared, giving her man a kiss and a hug.

"I'm free! Thank God almighty, I'm free at last. Free at last, free at last!" Stedman joked.

"Don't you feel like you appreciate us more now?" Winfrey asked him.

"I appreciated you before!" he insisted, to which Oprah jokingly replied, "Uh-huh."

Winfrey previously explained why Graham was staying in the guest house amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"Stedman did not arrive from Chicago until Thursday, he had been speaking in St. Louis... he'd been on planes," she explained at the time. "So Stedman is like, 'What's the procedure for coming home?' The procedure is… you ain't coming and sleeping in my bed!"

Winfrey is doing her part to give back amid the pandemic. She recently pledged $11 million to coronavirus relief. For more on how stars are giving back, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

How Celebs Are Giving Back: Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio & Oprah Winfrey Donate to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Oprah Winfrey on Why Stedman Is Quarantining in Their Guest House

Oprah Responds to Fake Sex Trafficking News: ‘Haven’t Been Raided'