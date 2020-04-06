Mandy Moore Performs 'Only Hope' From 'A Walk to Remember' 18 Years After Its Release: Watch

Mandy Moore is walking down memory lane. During an Instagram Live concert with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, the 35-year-old actress performed "Only Hope," which was featured in her 2002 flick, A Walk to Remember. Moore covered the track in the film; it was originally recorded by Switchfoot in 1999.

In the movie, which was based on the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name, Moore played Jamie Sullivan, a teen diagnosed with terminal cancer who falls in love with bad boy Landon Carter (Shane West). The song comes into play when Jamie performs the track for Landon during a school play.

During her updated rendition, Moore expertly belted out the powerful track as Goldsmith accompanied her on guitar.

After her at-home performance, Moore said that singing the track felt "weird," but promised her fans she'll "get it." Goldsmith, meanwhile, told his wife that she "nailed it."

Moore and West reunited last year at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, where they both recalled working on A Walk to Remember.

"Not only was this film a wonderful experience in every way, it gave me the chance to fall for this fantastic woman," he said at the time. "Mandy, you are an absolute gem, your smile is absolutely ridiculous -- seriously, it's ridiculous, and it lights up the room when you walk in -- your energy is irresistible, and your heart is second to none."

During her speech, Moore said that West was "exceedingly patient, kind and so talented" when they made the flick.

"On set I was a nervous wreck, but I felt buoyed knowing that I had such a capable friend who had my back, and lovingly let me ride his coattails into teenage romance infamy," she added.

Watch the video below for more on A Walk to Remember.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mandy Moore Announces Release Date for 'Silver Landings,' Her First Album in 10 Years

Mandy Moore Gushes Over Milo Ventimiglia's 'This Is Us' Directing Debut (Exclusive)

Mandy Moore Shares Details on New Music & Tour Plans With Husband Taylor Goldsmith -- Exclusive First Look