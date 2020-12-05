‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor David Lander dead at 73, multiple outlets report

LOS ANGELES – Actor David Lander, best known for his role on “Laverne & Shirley” as Squiggy, died Friday evening in California, multiple media outlets report.

According to a report from Variety, Lander died at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 73.

Lander died of complications related to multiple sclerosis, according to Variety. He fought the disease for 37 years and advocated in numerous speaking engagements about his experience.

Michale McKean, Lander’s co-star who played Lenny in “Laverne and Shirley,” posted on social media following the actor’s death.

McKean and Lander were longtime friends and met at Carnegie Mellon University.

Below are a few messages from fans, friends and co-workers of Lander:

I grew up watching Laverne & Shirley. Back when just hearing a theme song would make you happy.



RIP David Lander ~ Squiggy pic.twitter.com/GfyjcMF9RP — Phantomsunset (@Phantomsunset) December 5, 2020

Many fond memories of Andrew 'Squiggy' Squiggman

RIP David Lander pic.twitter.com/ZhRnnIedJI — David Canellos (@davidcanellos) December 5, 2020

RIP David Lander - his work with the Credibility Gap totally shaped the boundaries of 1970s comedy. This album is a masterpiece - hysterical from start to finish. https://t.co/Hf3iDW3bse pic.twitter.com/Rclb3eKIiL — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) December 5, 2020

RIP David Lander

Lenny and Squiggy made me laugh so much as a kid pic.twitter.com/hSblb9hrY1 — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) December 5, 2020

David Lander has passed away. Many know him as Squiggy in Laverne and Shirley with Michael. He also was an incredible baseball man who was a scout for the Mariners. Always thought his role in League Of Their Own was a perfect fit. #RIP https://t.co/LgGwHbvsnS — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) December 5, 2020

I can’t even describe how important Laverne & Shirley was to me growing up. Their unlikely friendship with Lenny & Squiggy was aspirational for me! David Lander will always be one of my favorites forever. Lots of love to everyone who loved him. 💜 https://t.co/R3jeqOyAuP — Caissie (@Caissie) December 5, 2020

David Lander was brilliantly funny. He was also a very kind person who loved baseball as much as anyone you ever met. Lenny and Squiggy were icons of my youth, when they burst in that door and yelled “Hello” it was magic every time. #RIPSquiggy pic.twitter.com/gLFFfumwP4 — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 5, 2020

Related: Rest in peace: Celebrities we lost in November