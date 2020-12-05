50ºF

Entertainment

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor David Lander dead at 73, multiple outlets report

The actor died after a 37-year battle with multiple sclerosis

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Tags: David Lander, Laverene & Shirley
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 14: Actor David Lander attends the 10th Annual TV Land Awards at the Lexington Avenue Armory on April 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 14: Actor David Lander attends the 10th Annual TV Land Awards at the Lexington Avenue Armory on April 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images) (2012 Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – Actor David Lander, best known for his role on “Laverne & Shirley” as Squiggy, died Friday evening in California, multiple media outlets report.

According to a report from Variety, Lander died at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 73.

Lander died of complications related to multiple sclerosis, according to Variety. He fought the disease for 37 years and advocated in numerous speaking engagements about his experience.

Michale McKean, Lander’s co-star who played Lenny in “Laverne and Shirley,” posted on social media following the actor’s death.

McKean and Lander were longtime friends and met at Carnegie Mellon University.

Below are a few messages from fans, friends and co-workers of Lander:

Related: Rest in peace: Celebrities we lost in November

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: