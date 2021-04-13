Farmers Market Plaza Building at San Antonio’s Market Square reopening this weekend

Two women look at handmade merchandise in a display of hats and other souvenir items at a shop in the Historic Market Square, also known as El Mercado, in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The Farmers Market Plaza Building at Market Square downtown will reopen after a three-month closure due to repairs and maintenance.

The building will reopen to the public on Friday. Its April hours will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday.

When the plaza building closed in January, a pop-up mercado for local businesses opened at the Centro de Artes. The rest of the shops and restaurants in Market Square stayed open during that time.

“The reopening of the Farmers Market Plaza Building is the perfect occasion to dine and shop downtown with family and friends while supporting local businesses at Market Square,” officials said this week. “Visitors can expect a unique marketplace experience full of artisans, local cafes, and unique shops offering handcrafted items such as pottery, leather, art and keepsakes.”

Guests will be asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing from others.

