La Panaderia opening third location in San Antonio

La Panadería's third San Antonio location will open this Friday, April 2 at La Cantera Heights. Credit: Giant Noise for La Panadería

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio bakery that made Food & Wine’s “100 Best Bakeries in America” list last year will add another location in the Alamo City.

La Panaderia will debut its newest restaurant at 17030 La Cantera Parkway on Friday, entering the Northwest Side for the first time. During the opening weekend this Friday to Sunday, it will be open 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

The 4,200-square-foot restaurant will have new items like the “Elvis” croissant and an “extended bar program,” as well as classics like pan dulce and the chicken milanesa torta.

“2020 was one of the most challenging years for everyone, especially for the restaurant industry, and we are still in uncharted territory in 2021,” co-founder Jose Cáceres said in a news release. “However, we believe in our beloved San Antonio, its resilient economy and the support of our local community. Our La Panadería family looks forward to welcoming new and returning guests to our La Cantera Heights location.”

The location will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner when it moves to regular hours from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, starting Monday.

Guests will be required to wear masks when not eating or drinking at their tables.

This will be La Panaderia’s third location since the Cáceres brothers opened the first restaurant in 2014.

The other locations are at 8305 Broadway and 301 E. Houston St. downtown.

It was given honors in Food & Wine’s “100 Best Bakeries in America” list that came out in May.

It was named one of the best places for pan dulce and got a nod for its “high-quality ingredients.”

