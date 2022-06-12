Six Flags Fiesta Texas announces new annual pass program

San Antonio – Six Flags theme parks announced they will now be offering annual passes, good for admission to the parks one year from the date of purchase.

The park system is selling three different passes options: the Thrill Seeker Pass, the Extreme Pass and the Ultimate Pass.

All passes grant access to San Antonio’s Fiesta Texas park and Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Houston, but the Extreme Pass and Ultimate Pass give access to all of Six Flags’ outdoor parks across the United States.

The Thrill Seeker Pass will cost $115, the Extreme Pass will cost $175 and the Ultimate Pass will cost $350.

Six Flags Annual Pass options (Six Flags)

To see a comparison of the different benefits of each plan and to buy the passes click here.

