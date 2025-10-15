Angel Reese to be first pro athlete to walk in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Here's how to watch

FILE - People prepare the runway prior to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Oct. 15, 2024, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/File)

NEW YORK – Angel Reese is taking her game from the court to the catwalk and making history along the way.

The Chicago Sky forward is expected to become the first professional athlete to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, joining the brand’s high-profile “Wings Reveal” lineup in New York.

Recommended Videos

Reese, 23, will don the signature angel wings that have defined the show for decades, a new stage for an athlete known for her confidence, charisma and crossover appeal. She is a former Louisiana State University national champion and NCAA tournament most outstanding player in 2023.

The show begins at 7 p.m. Eastern and will be livestreamed on YouTube. The show is a mix of music and celebrities, with Tyla performing at the 2024 and lingerie-clad models such as Gigi Hadid and Adriana Lima donning angel wings on the catwalk.

Reese has become one of the most visible figures in women’s sports. Her style, outspokenness and social media influence have helped bridge the gap between sports, fashion and pop culture.

The lingerie show began in 2001 and took place annually for nearly two decades. Victoria’s Secret canceled the show in 2019, but brought it back last year, with Reese attending.