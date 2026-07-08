Skip to main content
Clear icon
90º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Driver dies after Interstate 35 crash involving 18-wheeler, SAPD says
Records: SAPD fired sergeant for timekeeping issues after voicing concerns about lieutenant’s behavior
North Side residents say new late-night gaming room bringing safety concerns to neighborhood
Driver dies after crashing into vehicle, fence on Northwest Side, police say
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT
ICE arrests nearly 1,500 in San Antonio since start of 2025, data shows
Former Harlan High School track star Tate Taylor wins 200-meter dash at Prefontaine Classic
‘She was my best friend’: Daughter remembers mother killed in Bexar County murder-suicide
Whitewater Amphitheater files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, says concerts will continue
Man charged with manslaughter after accidental shooting kills teenager, SAPD says

Entertainment

Judges deny request to return Trump's name to Kennedy Center pending an appeal

Jesse Bedayn

Associated Press

1 / 2
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is seen as its sign remains covered by a tarp, Friday, June 19, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
People walk near the tarp covered front entrance of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts before the start of the 27th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Celebrating Bill Maher, Sunday, June 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is seen as its sign remains covered by a tarp, Friday, June 19, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A three-judge panel on Wednesday denied a request from the Kennedy Center's board to keep President Donald Trump's name on the institution while the board appeals an earlier ruling that dubbed the name change illegal and had it rescinded.

It's another setback for the board of trustees, of which Trump is chairman, in a saga that began earlier this year when the Kennedy Center became: “The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.”

Recommended Videos

The conspicuous addition, and ensuing legal battle, became symbolic of Trump’s broader push to imprint his legacy — and, in this case, his actual name — on the nation's capitol in his final term.

The panel of judges wrote Wednesday that the request "failed to show how they will be irreparably injured” if Trump's name remains off the building through the appeal process.

The board had argued that the the removal “threatens to impede" fundraising efforts, but the judges found that claim came without the support of “specific facts or evidence.”

The Kennedy Center did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

A federal judge earlier this year ruled that the name change was illegal, and Trump's name was removed from the building's white marble facade in June.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.