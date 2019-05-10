5 things to do around SA this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - A popular Broadway show and a donut festival are just a couple of the events taking place this weekend.

Here's a look at five events:

"Hamilton:" The hit Broadway show is at the Majestic Theatre for three weeks. Shows started earlier this week and will run through May 26. Only a few tickets remain for each show.

Roger Creager: The popular Texas country music singer will be at Floore's Country Store on Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 online.

San Antonio Donut Fest: For the first time ever this event will take place Saturday at the Tobin Center. The event will feature pastries from dozens of local bakeries. Pre-sale tickets are sold out, but a limited number of tickets will be for sale day on the day of the event at the door.

Clay And Art Festival: This event will take place Saturday at the San Antonio Museum of Art on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Texas artists will be on hand to showcase and sell their art.

MedDropSA: SAWS and the city of San Antonio are cosponsoring this event as a way to let you dispose of expired medications and household hazardous waste. The collection event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.