Fiesta kicks off at Hemisfair Park at this year's Fiesta Fiesta event

SAN ANTONIO - On Thursday, the first of many events that will be held during Fiesta over the next couple of weeks kicked off.

Fiesta Fiesta at Hemisfair Park was a success, with lots of food, fun and entertainment. Many Fiestagoers are keeping the tradition alive.

“We have been ‘Fiesta-ing’ since I was a little boy. My parents brought me out for the parades, and ever since then, it just stuck,” attendee Leonardo Alonzo III said.

“This is the city’s 300 anniversary, so come out, eat, drink, be happy,” attendee Pauline Gonzales said.

Many showed off their Fiesta medals, which are sometimes sold to benefit charities.

“They do need the money for nonprofits, so anything we can get helps a lot,” attendee Lori Maldonado said.

One attendee, Nathan Garcia, gathered all of his family and friends for one special moment in the midst of the excitement. He planned for four months to propose to the love of his life.

“Fiesta is her favorite time of year and she has always wanted a Fiesta-style wedding, so I figured I would start it out right,” Garcia said.

The now-engaged couple said they will remember this Fiesta for the rest of their lives.

