Surprise marriage proposal a success at Fiesta Oyster Bake

SAN ANTONIO - Fiesta is known as the party with a purpose, but it has also presented an opportunity to celebrate love in the Alamo City.

Dillon Kirk was at the ready with his camera as crowds witnessed a surprise wedding proposal Friday evening at the Fiesta Oyster Bake.

Tyler Walthall said he planned the event a month or two before Friday’s festivities. He said Oyster Bake has always been an important tradition to his girlfriend, Amanda Martinez, and her family.

Walthall said Martinez’s mother, father and sister help on the committee and knew they would all be in place to watch the proposal unfold.

Walthall waited for his girlfriend to introduce the event’s mascots on stage before taking his cue to join them. He got down on one knee and popped the big question before the crowd of attendees.

The surprise was highlighted by the Bruno Mars song “Marry You!” Martinez said yes, and after a year and a half of dating, the couple is now making wedding plans.

Martinez also has another tie to the tradition of Oyster Bake. She is an alumna of St. Mary’s University.

According to the Oyster Bake website, the event started as a St. Mary’s University alumni gathering in 1916. All of the proceeds raised during Oyster Bake are used to help further the education of students attending St. Mary’s University.

Another proposal took place at Fiesta Fiesta this week. You can watch that video by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.