SAN ANTONIO - J. Cole has announced the dates for his upcoming "KOD Tour" with Young Thug.

The 34-date tour will make a stop in San Antonio on Aug. 17.

Cole's latest album, "KOD" was released last month, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned the third-biggest streaming week for an album in all of chart history.

Tickets for the San Antonio concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday.

