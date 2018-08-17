More than 300 jobs available at new SA indoor go-kart and gaming destination

SAN ANTONIO - A new Northwest Side entertainment facility opening in October is looking to hire more than 300 people to fill its positions.

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games will open Oct. 3 in The Rim Shopping Center located not far from Top Golf and iFly, near Interstate 10 and North Loop 1604.

Available jobs include bartending, cashiers and servers, along with those unique to the facility, like track marshals, robot attendants and game technicians.

A press release from Andretti Indoor Karting & Games said that the more than 100,000 square foot location will feature Texas' first indoor high-speed go-kart track with multiple levels, elevation changes and 180° banked turns.

The entertainment venue will also have more than just go-karts. There will be more than 20 arcade games, a two-level laser tag arena, an elevated ropes course featuring a curved rail zipline, professional full motion racing simulators and upscale boutique bowling.

A full-service scratch restaurant and bar will offer food and drinks and, unique to the location, an indoor food truck plaza will make available Mexican, Italian, barbeque and American fast food favorites.

