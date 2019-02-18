Rodeo

Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Monday, February 18, 2019

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Dollar Day- $1 admission to the fairgrounds, select food and select carnival rides until 6 p.m.
  • Junior Market Barrows- Swine Barn- 7:00 a.m.
  • Horse Judging – Expo Hall– 8:30 a.m.
  • Agricadabra – Located in the Family Fair Area - Performances at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
  • Zoomagination - Located in the Texas Wildlife Expo Area - Open all day with performances at 3:00 p.m., 5:00pm and 7:00 p.m.
  •  Swifty Swine Pig Races- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- Performances at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.
  •  Off Axis Stunt Show- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- High energy stunt show with performances at 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m.  
  • South West Dairy Farmers Milking- Dairy Center- 1:00pm

 

LIVE MUSIC

 

  • Bud Light Courtyard:
    • Katy McKenzie – 6:00 p.m.. & 10:15 p.m.
  • Bud Light Food Court Pavilion
    • JR Hererra – 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
    • Bobby Marquez – 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
  • Rodeo Cantina:
    • Grupo Alamo – 2:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
    • El Escorpiones Del  Norte- 1:00 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.
  • The Watering Hole:
    • Chrissy Phillips: - 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
    • Small Town Habit: - 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

PRCA Kelsea Ballerini- 7:00 p.m.

 

 

GATES

  • Grounds Admission – 8 a.m.
  • Family Fair - 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Shops at the Rodeo – 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Carnival – 11 a.m.

TICKET PRICING:

  • Fairgrounds Admission (Rodeo/performance not included):

Adult - $10
Senior Citizen (ages 65 & over) - $5
Children (3 to 12 yrs of age) - $5
Children (2 years old and under) - FREE 
Fairgrounds Season Pass (unlimited fairgrounds admission for 18 days) - $25
Free fairgrounds admission for any guest with a valid military issued ID. 

  • PRCA Rodeo + Concert Individual Ticket  - Starts at $20

