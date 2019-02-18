Here's what's happening at the Rodeo today: Monday, February 18, 2019

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Dollar Day- $1 admission to the fairgrounds, select food and select carnival rides until 6 p.m.

Junior Market Barrows- Swine Barn- 7:00 a.m.

Horse Judging – Expo Hall– 8:30 a.m.

Agricadabra – Located in the Family Fair Area - Performances at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Zoomagination - Located in the Texas Wildlife Expo Area - Open all day with performances at 3:00 p.m., 5:00pm and 7:00 p.m.

Swifty Swine Pig Races- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- Performances at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Off Axis Stunt Show- Located on Rodeo Fairgrounds- High energy stunt show with performances at 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m.

South West Dairy Farmers Milking- Dairy Center- 1:00pm

LIVE MUSIC

Bud Light Courtyard: Katy McKenzie – 6:00 p.m.. & 10:15 p.m.

Bud Light Food Court Pavilion JR Hererra – 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Bobby Marquez – 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Rodeo Cantina: Grupo Alamo – 2:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. El Escorpiones Del Norte- 1:00 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.

The Watering Hole: Chrissy Phillips: - 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Small Town Habit: - 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.



PRCA Kelsea Ballerini- 7:00 p.m.

GATES

Grounds Admission – 8 a.m.

Family Fair - 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Shops at the Rodeo – 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Carnival – 11 a.m.

TICKET PRICING:

Fairgrounds Admission (Rodeo/performance not included):

Adult - $10

Senior Citizen (ages 65 & over) - $5

Children (3 to 12 yrs of age) - $5

Children (2 years old and under) - FREE

Fairgrounds Season Pass (unlimited fairgrounds admission for 18 days) - $25

Free fairgrounds admission for any guest with a valid military issued ID.

PRCA Rodeo + Concert Individual Ticket - Starts at $20

