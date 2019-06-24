Wu-Tang Clan coming to San Antonio for 36 Chambers anniversary tour

SAN ANTONIO - Enter the Wu-Tang.

Wu-Tang Clan will perform in San Antonio on Oct. 5 at the Majestic Theatre as part of the 36 Chambers 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour.

The influential hip-hop group released "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" in 1993 with iconic songs like "C.R.E.A.M" and "Protect Ya Neck."

The nine-member group has released seven gold and platinum studio albums with worldwide album sales totaling more than 40 million, according to a press release.

Tickets will range from $79.50 to $149.50. They go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available in person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at Ticketmaster.com.

