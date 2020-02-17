‘Disney-obsessed’ Fiesta medal creator honors Cinderella, Selena with latest design

SAN ANTONIO – If a single Fiesta medal was designed in a San Antonio fairytale, this would be it.

Uriel Diaz, a self-proclaimed “hardcore Fiesta fan” and Disney lover, designed the “Fiesta Queen 2020” medal that pays tribute to Selena with a “Cinderella” twist.

It features the iconic purple jumpsuit worn by Selena during her last performance nearly 25 years ago, carried by two bluebirds just like the ones that help dress the ill-treated girl.

SA Flavor, a local lifestyle retailer and blog, began selling the medal Sunday night, and founder Garrett Heath predicts the reaction is going to be “insane.”

“What would be the one dress that would be fitting for a Fiesta ball?” he said. “Of course, it’s the glittered, purple bell-bottoms that everyone knows.”

He said Diaz is the “most Disney-obsessed person anyone’s ever met,” so it made perfect sense to use the design on the 70th anniversary of the movie.

Diaz told KSAT 12 News the design just “popped” in his head.

Last year, his medal with SA Flavor was themed on Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.” In that design, a sirena with long, red hair held a taco as if she was posing in a loteria card.

Diaz said he predicts this year’s design will blow 2019′s “out of the park.”

The medal is priced at $10, and $1 from every sale will go to the Pride Center, an organization that supports the local LGBTQ community. The medal will also be sold at Karolina’s Antiques.

While Heath expects the trinkets to sell fast, he’s warning Fiesta fans that reordering medals from China may be “difficult” due to the effects of the coronavirus. He said factories that many medal creators order from remain closed.

Still, he has received his initial order of about 500 “Fiesta Queen 2020” medals, and he will save about 100 for a trading event on Wednesday at the Burleson Yard Beer Garden.

The “Fiesta Queen 2020” medal can also be purchased in the 8-medal “people and places” pack, which sells for $80 on SA Flavor.