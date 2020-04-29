Discover San Antonio's top 4 Mexican joints

Looking for a mouthwatering Mexican meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent destinations for Mexican cuisine around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture when cravings strike.

Now is an ideal time to pop in to the latest trending spots, since consumer spending at restaurants tends to rise in May in the San Antonio area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business software provider and email marketing company. Daily transactions at San Antonio-area restaurants last year rose by 17% in May over the month before.

1. Taqueria Datapoint

Photo: Alex S./Yelp

First on the list is Taqueria Datapoint. Located at 4063 Medical Drive, the Mexican restaurant, which is known for its breakfast and brunch, is the highest-rated source for Mexican fare in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 681 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sangria on the Burg

Photo: Melissa L./Yelp

Next up is Oak Hills' Sangria on the Burg, situated at 5115 Fredericksburg Road. With 4.5 stars out of 1,003 reviews on Yelp, the New American and Mexican eatery, which offers barbecue and tacos, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Rosario's Mexican Cafe y Cantina

Photo: Ryu C./Yelp

King William's Rosario's Mexican Cafe y Cantina, settled at 910 S. Alamo St., is another prime choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and Mexican dining establishment four stars out of 2,842 reviews.

4. Taquitos West Ave

Photo: Alex S./Yelp

Finally, there's Taquitos West Ave, a Mexican cafe in Northwest Los Angeles Heights, with 4.5 stars out of 447 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2818 West Ave. to give it a go for yourself.

