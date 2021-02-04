Learn the history of the San Antonio Rodeo and cowboys in South Texas on KSAT’s primetime special, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

Anchors David Sears and Ursula Pari give you a closer look at this year’s San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo and the history of the big annual event on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. on all KSAT platforms.

You can watch the special live on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, KSAT’s mobile phone app and KSAT-TV, our free streaming service available on most smart TVs and Hulu.

Miss Rodeo Texas 2020 (left), KSAT reporter Alicia Barrera (center) and KSAT anchor David Sears (KSAT)

This year, several changes are being made due to the coronavirus pandemic but the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo will continue their mission of helping educate young people and families in San Antonio and Texas.

Ad

The stock show and rodeo are back in their old stomping grounds - the Joe Freeman Coliseum - for the first time since 2002.

In keeping with that theme, this year’s KSAT rodeo special will take viewers on a stroll down memory lane, going back several decades.

The special will take a closer look at rodeo history in Texas, and will feature:

The history of the cowboy and vaqueros

The evolution of livestock judging

Youth rodeo bull riding and calf roping

Behind the scenes of a horse hotel

Plus, the beginnings of the Van de Walle family and their secret sauce served at the fajita corral, which helped raise millions of dollars for a scholarship fund.

Be sure to tune in on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. or watch livestream online.

KSAT anchor David Sears atop a longhorn at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. (KSAT)

Find more stories on our Rodeo page: