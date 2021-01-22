Comal ISD student’s artwork wins $4,000 scholarship, will be shown at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

The “Cowboy” painting by Smithson Valley High School sophomore Reagan Bolt earned a spot in the top 17 entries in the 2021 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Western Art Contest.

SAN ANTONIO – A Smithson Valley High School student was selected as a winner of a $4,000 scholarship after she entered an original artwork for the 2021 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Western Art Contest.

According to a press release from the Comal Independent School District, sophomore Reagan Bolt’s “Cowboy” placed in the top 17 of the contest, along with being selected as one of 12 paintings as an “at large” winner. The at large win earned her the scholarship, the press release said.

Bolt’s entry also received a first-place ribbon and a top 50 ribbon.

Comal ISD said as one of the top 17 paintings, Bolt’s piece is currently on exhibit at the Briscoe Western Art Museum in San Antonio throughout the month of January and will then be moved to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo grounds to be shown during the event, Feb. 11-28.

The Western Art program this year awarded $90,000 in scholarships and received more than 300 entries submitted by high school students from 94 eligible school districts as well as private and homeschool settings in 33 counties across South Texas, the press release said. The subject matter for the artwork was western art, representing the heritage, lifestyle and landscapes of the American West, both historical or in present day.

The press release said two additional students from SVHS received honors at the contest this year for their paintings. Reagan Moreno, a senior, earned a second-place ribbon for her painting of a longhorn and Tiffani Crumbley, a junior, earned a third-place ribbon for her painting of a chicken.

Comal ISD said In the sculpture category, two juniors at Canyon Lake High School received top honors for their entries, as Anise Christensen’s horse sculpture and Austin Scott’s buffalo sculpture were among the top 50 entries.