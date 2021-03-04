Texas Parks and Wildlife is now hiring paid interns for summer 2021

If you love to be outside, this might be just the internship for you.

Cool internship alert!

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is now taking applications for summer interns.

Applications for summer 2021 are due March 26, according to a news release.

You could intern with one of the following divisions: law enforcement, wildlife, state parks, infrastructure, communications, coastal fisheries and inland fisheries.

The internship runs May 27 through Aug. 1, and requires students to assist for 20 hours a week, on weekends.

Locations include:

San Angelo – One position

Dallas – One position

Lufkin – One position

Lubbock – One position

Brownwood – One position

Upper Coastal Counties – Three positions (with duty station options including Galveston, Harris and Brazoria counties).

Lower Coastal Counties – Three positions (with duty station options including Cameron, Nueces and Calhoun/Jackson counties).

Your salary will depend on credit hours, and ranges from $12-$12.50 per hour. There are 11 slots, shown above. The internship lasts 10 weeks. Lodging is not provided.

Minimum requirements include current enrollment as an undergraduate student at an accredited college or university, a minimum of 60 completed semester credit hours at the time of application, an overall grade-point average of 2.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, and a valid state driver’s license.

Check out this website for more on the application process, eligibility requirements and compensation. You’re also welcome to email the Human Resources Recruitment Team at TPWDIntern@tpwd.texas.gov.

If you’re not sure about an internship but you’d like to volunteer with the agency, you can learn more about that through this site.

To apply for internships with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, you can also visit the job listing page on the TPWD website.