Insider captures incredible photos past eclipses, hopes to do so again in April

For Mack Barham, it definitely paid off to be prepared.

Back in 2017 as a solar eclipse was coming, Barham, an avid photographer who lives six miles from Hunt in the Texas Hill Country studied a 380-page eBook to gauge how to best photograph the event.

“That helped a lot,” he said. “I knew what exposures would work.” So Barham, a KSAT 12 Insider, flew from San Antonio to St. Louis, rented a car, and drove to Union, Mo., which was going to be in the path of totality during the eclipse.

He ended up producing stunning photos that were shared to KSAT Connect and can be viewed below. Barham also has a photo from an annular eclipse in 2023.

Mack Barham 2017 Solar Eclipse taken in Union, Mo. by Mack Barham, M.D. Hydrogen Plasma Flare at 2 pm and "Diamond Ring" effect at 8 o'clock.

Mack Barham 2007 Solar Eclipse taken in Union, Mo. by Mack Barham, M.D. Hydrogen Plasma Flares erupting from the sun.

As is the case with others around the country, Barham is gearing up to try and photograph a historic eclipse that is set to hit North America on April 8.

Barham said he will attempt to shoot the eclipse this time from where he lives.

“I doubt I will get any better images than I got in Missouri,” he said. “Hope springs eternal.”

