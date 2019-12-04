Cauliflower pizza the No. 1 ordered food in U.S. for 2019, Grubhub states
Brisket tacos are most popular in Texas
SAN ANTONIO – The top-ordered food in the United States this year isn’t what you’d expect.
Cauliflower pizza — not burgers, not tacos and, really, not even pizza — took the top spot for most requested orders by Grubhub.
The food delivery service listed the most popular orders in its “Year in Food” report.
Vegetarian- and vegan-friendly dishes nabbed seven of 10 spots in Grubhub’s most popular list.
The top orders of the year include:
- Cauliflower pizza: 650% rise in popularity compared to last year
- Spicy brussel sprouts: 622% rise in popularity compared to last year
- Portobello empanada: 601% rise in popularity compared to last year
- Black bean & sweet potato taco: 513% rise in popularity compared to last year
- Miso pork ramen: 413% rise in popularity compared to last year
- Chicken burger: 318% rise in popularity compared to last year
- Bone broth: 298% rise in popularity compared to last year
- Brown sugar milk [bubble] tea: 281% rise in popularity compared to last year
- Vegan pad thai: 280% rise in popularity compared to last year
- Impossible burger: 203% rise in popularity compared to last year
But the veggie trains stops when it comes to the South.
Brisket tacos ranked as the No. 1 ordered food in Texas, according to Grubhub.
Arizona was popular with orange chicken, New Mexico with barbecue brisket tacos, Oklahoma with twice-cooked pork, Mississippi with baby back ribs, Alabama with pork and Georgia with gumbo.
