Cauliflower pizza the No. 1 ordered food in U.S. for 2019, Grubhub states

SAN ANTONIO – The top-ordered food in the United States this year isn’t what you’d expect.

Cauliflower pizza — not burgers, not tacos and, really, not even pizza — took the top spot for most requested orders by Grubhub.

The food delivery service listed the most popular orders in its “Year in Food” report.

Vegetarian- and vegan-friendly dishes nabbed seven of 10 spots in Grubhub’s most popular list.

The top orders of the year include:

Cauliflower pizza: 650% rise in popularity compared to last year Spicy brussel sprouts: 622% rise in popularity compared to last year Portobello empanada: 601% rise in popularity compared to last year Black bean & sweet potato taco: 513% rise in popularity compared to last year Miso pork ramen: 413% rise in popularity compared to last year Chicken burger: 318% rise in popularity compared to last year Bone broth: 298% rise in popularity compared to last year Brown sugar milk [bubble] tea: 281% rise in popularity compared to last year Vegan pad thai: 280% rise in popularity compared to last year Impossible burger: 203% rise in popularity compared to last year

But the veggie trains stops when it comes to the South.

Brisket tacos ranked as the No. 1 ordered food in Texas, according to Grubhub.

Arizona was popular with orange chicken, New Mexico with barbecue brisket tacos, Oklahoma with twice-cooked pork, Mississippi with baby back ribs, Alabama with pork and Georgia with gumbo.