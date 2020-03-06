Dairy Queen celebrates 80th anniversary with 80-cent Blizzards
HOUSTON – Dairy Queen is celebrating its 80th anniversary and giving you the gift.
The fast-food ice cream shop is offering buy-one-get-one blizzards for just 80 cents. The BOGO deal applies to any of the 15 flavors, including the flavor of the month.
Customers can take advantage of the buy-one-get-one promotion now through March 15.
It’s our 80th Birthday, but you get the gift! BOGO 80¢ BLIZZARD Treats now through March 15th. #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/bnVf93LQIE— Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 4, 2020
This story was originally published by our sister station in Houston, KPRC.
More food headlines:
Krispy Kreme releasing Big Red-filled doughnut for Barbacoa and Big Red Festival
Dunkin’ will give out free donuts every Friday this month
Unique San Antonio bakery uses all organic, vegan ingredients
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.