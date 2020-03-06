Krispy Kreme releasing Big Red-filled doughnut for Barbacoa and Big Red Festival

SAN ANTONIO – Big Red doughnuts are back.

Krispy Kreme will sell the sweet treat during the Big Red and Barbacoa Festival, which will take place over two days on May 16-17.

The festival announced the doughnuts, which will feature a Big Red filling lined with red glaze, earlier this week.

Barbacoa and Big Red Festival will be two days this year after complaints of long lines in 2019

This isn’t the first time the soda and doughnut icons have teamed up; specialty doughnuts have been sold in 2018 and 2019 in conjunction with the festival.

But 2020 does mark the first year the festival will span two days.

Tony Villarreal, one of the festival’s owners, previously told KSAT that they expanded the festival in response to the large turnout last year, which led to long lines at the entrance and dozens of complaints.

The festival, which calls for live music, food trucks and vendors, will be held at The Greenline inside Brooks. Music lineup, ticket prices and other details have yet to be announced.