IHOP offers all-you-can-eat pancakes for $5 to celebrate 65th birthday

SAN ANTONIO – The International House of Pancakes is celebrating its birthday with a deal on all-you-can-eat pancakes.

IHOP announced that through Aug. 27, diners can receive unlimited pancakes for $5.

The chain is also offering free kids’ meals from 4-10 p.m. every day with the purchase of an adult entree during that time.

The birthday specials also include 65-cent delivery fees when ordering through IHOP platforms.

“We are on a mission to serve more joy to our guests every day, and what better way to do that than by celebrating IHOP being a leader in breakfast for 65 years with our iconic pancakes at the center of it all,” Chief Marketing Officer Kieran Donahue said in a news release.

The offers are valid at participating IHOP restaurants.

