Texas Eats: Big Brunch Food Challenge, Steaks & Pizza

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Max & Louie’s New York Diner, where they are serving up incredible dishes on the north side of San Antonio.

He joins the owner, Drew Glick, in the kitchen where they whip up a burger and pastrami sandwich combo alongside one of the largest breakfast platters we’ve ever seen!

After that, David heads to Beacon Hill in San Antonio to feast on some French-inspired steaks and pizzas at SoHill Cafe. He joins the owner, Jean-Francois Poujol, to sip wine and discuss the French cooking style, sous vide.

Next, David heads to the Hill Country for some craft beers and creative burgers in Boerne at Cibolo Creek Brewing Co.

Then, David takes us to Houston for some unbelievable waffle menu items. David samples a waffle cheeseburger, waffle chicken sandwich, and other sweet and savory waffle creations.

David then takes us to one of the Alamo City’s newest places to grab a slice, Parry’s Pizzeria.

Next up, David heads to the brand-new Yippon Ramen in San Antonio.

David wraps things up in the kitchen with Chef Nicola Blaque, of the Jerk Shack, where they cook up an easy chicken teriyaki recipe together.

Chef Nicola Blaque’s Chicken Teriyaki

Chef Nicola Blaque's Chicken Teriyaki (KSAT12)

Ingredients:

4 Chicken Thighs

1 Tbs Olive Oil

Garlic sliced

Ginger sliced

4oz Water

4oz Soy Sauce

2 Tbs Honey

2 Tbs Sambal Chili Paste

Orange peeled

Green Onion sliced

Pineapple sliced

Salt & Pepper

Directions:

Heat skillet over medium-high heat and add olive oil.

Season chicken thighs with salt and pepper.

Brown chicken thighs on both sides.

Add garlic and ginger to the skillet and allow to soften for about 1 minute.

Deglaze skillet with water and soy sauce.

Add honey and sambal and stir.

Lower heat and allow to simmer, occasionally spooning the sauce over the chicken, until sauce has thickened. About 15 minutes.

Add orange peel to the skillet and the juice of half an orange.

Plate chicken over white rice and garnish with green onion and fresh pineapple.

Serve with salad and enjoy!

Restaurants featured this week:

Max and Louie’s New York Diner - 226 W Bitters Rd #126, San Antonio, TX 78216

SoHill Cafe - 1719 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78212

Steak & Frites from SoHill Cafe in Beacon Hill, San Antonio (KSAT12)

Pizza from SoHill Cafe in Beacon Hill, San Antonio (KSAT12)

Cibolo Creek Brewing Co. - 448 S Main St, Boerne, TX 78006

The Waffle Bus - 1540 W Alabama St Suite 100, Houston, TX 77006

Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse - 5311 N Loop 1604 W Acc Rd Suite 114, San Antonio, TX 78249

