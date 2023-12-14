San Antonio taco named among the ‘Best American Dishes of 2023′ by New York Times

The brisket taco at Garcia's Mexican Restaurant on Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is well known for its breakfast tacos, but one taco is impressive enough to land on the New York Times’ list of “23 of the Best American Dishes of 2023.”

The newspaper listed the brisket taco at Garcia’s Mexican Food among the top dishes in the U.S., alongside fancy concepts like a crab doughnut in Seattle and classics like fried chicken in Oklahoma.

The brisket taco at Garcia’s, located at 842 Fredericksburg Road, is simple in concept but big on flavor.

“A juicy, crisp-edged slab of brisket, a blanket-soft tortilla, some pico de gallo — when the basics are executed this well, there’s no need for any other adornments,” writer Priya Krishna said.

Garcia’s has been in business for more than 62 years. In a Facebook post, its owners said they are blessed and thankful for the recognition.

“We would like to thank our family, staff and all of our wonderful and dedicated customers for their continued support of our small business for over 60 years,” the post read.

Garcia’s also thanked pitmaster Andrew for his hard work and “dedication to perfecting his art.”

Garcia’s is only one of two Texas restaurants named in the article; the free-range bison with wine-poached pear and demi-glace at Marfa’s Cochineal restaurant also made the list.

Garcia's Mexican Restaurant at 842 Fredericksburg Road. (Google Maps)

Read also: