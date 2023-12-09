NEW Locations for Two Popular San Antonio Restaurants, Double Fried Chicken Sandwich, and Sizzling Asador Tacos

TEXAS – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Get ready for a mouthwatering adventure as David Elder whisks you away to new and exciting culinary destinations in the Lone Star State. In the latest episode, Elder explores the vibrant food scene of San Antonio, indulges in asador tacos on Austin’s lively Rainey Street, and even finds time for some thrilling indoor activities.

Elder kicks off his culinary escapade in San Antonio, where the tantalizing aroma of fried chicken and smashed burgers fills the air. The spotlight is on the newest location of the beloved Krazy Katsu, where owner Phillip Gonyea showcases a delectable spread featuring katsu fried chicken sandwiches, loaded kimchi fries, and the Texas Eats Two Step — a mouthwatering creation paying homage to the show itself.

Embarking on a road trip to Austin, Elder sets his sights on the sizzling asador tacos of Rainey Street. Asador on Rainey, founded by the taco maestro Joe Becerra, promises a symphony of flavors with scratch-made tacos featuring fillings from traditional asada to savory stewed mushrooms.

But why stop at just food when you can have some fun too? Spare Birdie in Austin is the ultimate playground, offering an indoor driving range, bowling lanes, and a variety of entertainment options. Elder dives into Spare Birdie’s menu, savoring hits like a bone-in tomahawk pork chop.

To bring this delectable journey to a close, Elder reunites with old friend Joshua Palacios, owner of El Remedio. From humble beginnings in a garage preparing birria tacos, El Remedio has now blossomed into a San Antonio favorite with a brand-new brick-and-mortar location near the Medical Center, complete with a full bar. Elder and Palacios dig into mouthwatering dishes like asada sushi, ribeye aguachile and the classic quesabirria tacos.

So, get ready to tantalize your taste buds and join David Elder on this flavorful episode of Texas Eats—an unforgettable celebration of food, friends, and fun!

This Week’s Restaurants:

9390 Huebner Rd ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78240

Texas Eats Two Step at Krazy Katsu in San Antonio (ksat12)

88 1/2 Rainey St, Austin, TX 78701

Assortment of Tacos at Asador on Rainey in Austin (ksat12)

1400 Discovery Blvd, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Bone-In Pork Tomahawk at Spare Birdie in Austin (ksat12)

5018 Research Dr suite 104, San Antonio, TX 78240

Asada Sushi at El Remedio in San Antonio (ksat12)

