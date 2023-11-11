58º
Texas Eats

Texas Eats: Wurstfest Show Part 2

Season 5, Episode 8: David Elder heads to Wurstfest 2023 for the sights, sounds and tastes of the 10-day salute to sausage

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

Texas Eats - Season 5 Episode 8 (ksat12)

David Elder is headed to New Braunfels to check out the sights, sounds, and great tastes of the 10-day salute to sausage.

David kicks things off with a history lesson at the Institute of Texan Cultures. We learn the history of German and Czech settlement in Texas.

Next up, David travels up to New Braunfels in search of authentic German pastries at Texas’ oldest bakery, Naegelin’s German Bakery.

David then catches up with the North American Sales Director of Condor Airlines, Mikko Turtiainen, to discuss the new direct flight from San Antonio International Airport straight to Frankfurt, Germany!

Next up, David heads to Fredericksburg for some authentic German dishes at Der Lindenbaum.

Then, more German cuisine at Alpine Haus in New Braunfels.

David then catches up with Spoetzl Brewery head Brewmaster, Jimmy Mauric, to discuss the significance of the keg tapping at Wurstfest.

David rounds things out at Pritzer Sweet Shop on Main St. in Fredericksburg.

You do not want to miss the Texas Eats Wurstfest Show Part 2! Prost!

This Week’s Restaurants:

Naegelin’s German Bakery

129 S Seguin Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Der Lindenbaum

312 E Main St #4612, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Jaeger Schnitzel (ksat12)

Alpine Haus Restaurant

251 S Seguin Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Pritzer Sweet Shop

141 E Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Pritzer Sweet Shop (ksat12)

About the Authors:

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

email