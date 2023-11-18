Texas Eats: Kolaches, Dino Ribs & Crispy Fried Chicken

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Get ready for a mouthwatering journey as David Elder takes us on a delicious adventure through the heart of Central Texas cuisine in this week’s episode.

The foodie expedition kicks off on Fredericksburg Road, just north of downtown, where David dives into the world of kolaches and klobasneks at Bexar Kolache Company. Joining forces with owner Emily Stone, David not only explores the rich history of Czech pastries but also gets his hands dirty in the kitchen, whipping up a fresh batch of brisket klobasneks.

Heading North to Boerne, the culinary adventure takes a cozy turn at Richter Tavern, where comfort food meets fine wine. David indulges in a colossal cinnamon roll and lends a hand in the kitchen, crafting a delightful seafood appetizer that promises to elevate taste buds to new heights.

Of course, no episode of Texas Eats is complete without a hearty dose of Texas BBQ. In China Grove, just South of San Antonio, David teams up with Jordan Ford General Manager, Casey Ogletree, for an unforgettable feast at Texas Dee Willie’s Smokehouse.

Brace yourself for an all-you-can-eat BBQ extravaganza and the pièce de résistance – dino beef ribs that are sure to leave you craving more.

As the culinary journey approaches its grand finale, David brings us to the Crispy Food Truck, where the air is thick with the irresistible aroma of fried chicken sandwiches, tenders, and hardy mac & cheese bowls. It’s a crispy, crunchy, and utterly satisfying conclusion to an episode that promises to leave your taste buds dancing.

Don’t miss out on this savory spectacle! Tune in to Texas Eats for an episode brimming with culinary delights, delightful encounters, and join David Elder as he explores the diverse and delicious food scene that makes Texas a true foodie paradise. Your taste buds will thank you!

This Week’s Restaurants:

819 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201

Bexar Kolache Company in San Antonio (ksat12)

153 S Main St, Boerne, TX 78006

NY Strip with potatoes and veggies from Richter Tavern (ksat12)

7393 US Hwy 87 E, China Grove, TX 78263

Dino Rib from Texas Dee Willie's Smokehouse (ksat12)

Mobile

Fried Chicken Sandwiches from Crispy Food Truck in San Antonio (ksat12)

