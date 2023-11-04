Texas Eats: Wurstfest Show 2023

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

David Elder is headed to New Braunfels to check out the sights, sounds, and great tastes of the 10-day salute to sausage.

Firstly, David catches up with this year’s President of the Wurstfest Association David Huddleston to learn about the history of the festival and its cultural significance.

Next, David heads out to the festival grounds in search of the top bites at this year’s celebration. He tries the Wurstkabob, a sausage-on-a-stick sampler, from New Braunfels Smokehouse. Then, David helps assemble Reuben sandwiches at the New Braunfels Performing Arts food booth.

No trip to Wurstfest is complete without some polka. David heads to Wursthalle with accordionist and band leader Alex Meixner to learn the top three sing-along songs you need to know before you go.

Next up, David visits the SJRC food booth for Duessel Dogs and the New Braunfels Little League booth for Pork Chop On-A-Stick.

David then meets up with the 2023 Wurstfest Gross Opa, Rob Johnson, to learn what’s new at this year’s festival.

Then, David hits up Freiheit Country Store with Shiner Beer Brewmaster Jimmy Mauric to discuss Shiner’s continued involvement with Wurstfest.

David rounds things out back on the festival grounds at the New Braunfels Rotary Club food booth to help make the iconic Potato Pancakes.

You do not want to miss this year’s Texas Eats Wurstfest Show! Prost!

This Week’s Restaurants:

2157 FM1101, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Freiheit Country Store in New Braunfels (ksat12)

