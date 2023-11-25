Texas Eats: 50s-Style Smash Burgers, Laotian Boat Noodle Soup, and Cajun Shrimp Smothered Fried Chicken

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

David Elder heads out to Hamby’s -- a new burger spot in Boerne with a classic name and retro feel.

Owner Josh Mazour opened up in a former Hamby’s building and decided to revive the name of the now-defunct San Antonio-based burger chain.

Hamby’s delivers Americana fast food nostalgia in the form of smash burgers, shoestring fries, and milkshakes in a 50s-style window service atmosphere complete with a pinball arcade and micro-brewery.

Next up, David checks out some authentic Thai and Laotian cuisine at Sao Lao Thai Cafe in Houston.

David hangs out with owner Souli Phaduangdet as the pair sample various Thai dishes with a Lao twist including Thai sausage, giant bowls of drunken noodles, Khao Poon, and Tom Yum soup.

Souli then takes David into the kitchen to prepare her famous boat noodle soup, a unique dish consisting of over forty ingredients including pork meatballs, sliced steak, and a ladle of boiled pig’s blood.

Next on the show, it’s fried chicken and southern comfort food at Southerleigh Haute South on the north side of San Antonio.

David samples fried chicken and donuts and fish and chips with chef and owner, Jeff Balfour. David then heads to the kitchen to help make fried chicken smothered in Cajun-boiled shrimp.

David rounds things out just off the St. Mary’s Strip at Wurst Behavior, a beer garden that’s fusing together Asian, German, American, and Tex-Mex flavors.

Wurst Behavior’s creative menu features items like a Sichuan chicken quesadilla, chicken roti wrap, bratwurst rolls topped with Asian slaw, a kimchi queso hot dog and a kimchi queso burger.

You don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

This Week’s Restaurants:

437 S Main St, Boerne, TX 78006

Double Smash Burger from Hamby's in Boerne (ksat12)

5013 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77018

Thai and Laotian food from Sao Lao Thai Cafe in Houston (ksat12)

Boat Noodle Soup being prepared at Sao Lao Thai Cafe in Houston (ksat12)

Thai and Laotian food from Sao Lao Thai Cafe in Houston (ksat12)

5822 Worth Pkwy Suite 112, San Antonio, TX 78257

Fried Chicken and Donuts from Southerleigh Haute South in San Antonio (ksat12)

Fried Chicken and Shrimp from Southerleigh Haute South in San Antonio (ksat12)

358 E Craig Pl, San Antonio, TX 78212

Bratwurst Roll from Wurst Behavior in San Antonio (ksat12)

Sausage Sampler from Wurst Behavior in San Antonio (ksat12)

Kimchi Queso Burger from Wurst Behavior in San Antonio (ksat12)

