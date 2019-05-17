San Antonio favorite opens second location

Flavor Favs

Flavor Favs: Heartstone Bakery and Cafe

By Erica Hernandez - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - Whether it be for breakfast or lunch, the time spent inside Heartstone Bakery and Cafe is delightful.

The restaurant has been a part of San Antonio since 2006, and is now opening a second location at 3920 Harry Wurzbach Rd.

"We truly try to make this the best 30 minutes of somebody's day," owner Jason Vandeberg said.

The new addition is in a very serene location and also features enough room to have events.

Despite it being a new restaurant it still features the same signature dishes that have made it popular. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"We are best known for our sandwiches, soups and salads," Vandeberg said. "A lot of scratch-made food."

Another thing you may not know about Heartstone, is that the restaurant offers a full catering service.

"Everything from simple and good food on a budget to as top as you can get from any caterer in town," Vandeberg said.

Seven days a week, Heartstone Bakery and Cafe is open for breakfast and lunch, and we are sure it will continue to be a part of San Antonio for many more years to come. 

