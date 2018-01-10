SA man becomes self-appointed 'King of Whataburger,' celebrates 100 visits with video

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man is apparently taking the crown as he’s become the self-appointed "King of Whataburger.”

Tommy Guitron posted a video on Facebook of himself wearing a Whataburger crown and sash, and holding a scepter to celebrate 100 visits to Whataburger in a year.

The video also has royal music in the background.

Guitron has been tracking his visits on the app and since every five visits means a free menu item, he’s racked up 20 free items. Check out the video below:

