Santa’s house at North Pole valued at more than $1 million for the first time

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a historically hot housing market and it seems prices aren’t just up in San Antonio, but also in the North Pole.

Santa Claus’ house is officially valued at more than $1 million for the first time ever, according to Zillow.

The property sits on 25 idyllic acres and comes with multiple tiny homes for Santa’s elves. There’s also a state-of-the-art toy-making facility, a large garage to accommodate his sleigh and stables for the reindeer.

The gourmet kitchen is a baker’s dream, boasting an oven with 12 different cookie settings. Cookies are served directly from oven to table in the adjoining dining room, along with cocoa on tap, according to the Zillow listing.

The house is 2,500 square feet and was built in 1822, with a remodeling in 2013.

While the listing is meant just for fun, the price prediction follows Zillow’s forecasting formula. Zillow predicts that Santa’s home will appreciate nearly 14% over the next year, right in line with forecasted home value appreciation across the United States as a whole, according to a press release.

Zillow estimates Santa’s home to be worth $1,031,401, a 19% increase from 2020.

See the listing and photos here.

