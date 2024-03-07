KSAT Connect: Submit your spring break photos!

SAN ANTONIO – Spring break kicks off around San Antonio next week. While some will travel outside of the city, there are plenty of staycation options in San Antonio if you are looking to stay around town.
What are your plans for Spring Break? Whether you are doing activities around town or heading out for a road trip, we want to see your photos!
Recommended Videos
Submit your spring break photos using KSAT Connect. If you’ve never used KSAT Connect before, see the guide below on how to post.
How to post on KSAT Connect:
- Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
- If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
- Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
- Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
- Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
- Select “Events and Festivals” as the channel and “Spring Break” as your category.
- Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
- The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.