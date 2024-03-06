What’s open for spring break staycations in San Antonio

Believe it or not, spring break has arrived! If you’re a parent or guardian, or if you’re on vacation, then you’re likely thinking about all the ways to stay entertained for the week.

Luckily, there are several options around San Antonio that range from free to educational to action-packed.

For the thrill seekers out there, popular Alamo City destinations like SeaWorld San Antonio and Six Flags Fiesta Texas will have extended hours for spring break. And for the little ones, the City of San Antonio opened several splash pads around the city.

See below for a list of destinations and events to visit for spring break. You can also keep up with the forecast by clicking here.

Alamo: How about a spring break with a history lesson? Visitors can view the original Travis Letter through March 24. Admission to the Alamo exhibit is $10 for children 12 and younger, and $14 for adults. Admission is free on Mondays and Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., except for March 11 and March 12. Click How about a spring break with a history lesson? Visitors can view the original Travis Letter through March 24. Admission to the Alamo exhibit is $10 for children 12 and younger, and $14 for adults. Admission is free on Mondays and Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., except for March 11 and March 12. Click here for more information.

Aquatica San Antonio: The waterpark reopened for spring break on March 2. It will stay open daily from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. until March 17. After that, the park will remain open only on weekends until the summer break. Click The waterpark reopened for spring break on March 2. It will stay open daily from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. until March 17. After that, the park will remain open only on weekends until the summer break. Click here for more information.

Briscoe Western Art Museum: Visitors in downtown San Antonio can stay away from the tourist traps by visiting the Briscoe Western Art Museum on Market Street. The museum is open Thursday through Monday. Children 12 and younger can get in for free. Click Visitors in downtown San Antonio can stay away from the tourist traps by visiting the Briscoe Western Art Museum on Market Street. The museum is open Thursday through Monday. Children 12 and younger can get in for free. Click here for more information.

DoSeum: The Broadway museum isn’t just for kids; it has 68,000 square feet of interactive space, and activities and programs that can be fun for everyone. There are also artist workshops for kids ages 1-11 planned throughout March. Admission for those 1 and older is $18, and babies under 1 are free. Reduced admission is available for educators, military members and seniors. Click The Broadway museum isn’t just for kids; it has 68,000 square feet of interactive space, and activities and programs that can be fun for everyone. There are also artist workshops for kids ages 1-11 planned throughout March. Admission for those 1 and older is $18, and babies under 1 are free. Reduced admission is available for educators, military members and seniors. Click here for more information.

Epic Bounce Park: Located at Nelson Wolff Stadium, Epic Bounce Park will be open daily through March 24. Organizers said hours will change on March 10 for Daylight Saving Time. The park will be open from 11 a.m. -8 p.m. on the week of March 10 for spring break. Organizers said they will also have specials for the holiday. Click Located at Nelson Wolff Stadium, Epic Bounce Park will be open daily through March 24. Organizers said hours will change on March 10 for Daylight Saving Time. The park will be open from 11 a.m. -8 p.m. on the week of March 10 for spring break. Organizers said they will also have specials for the holiday. Click here for more information.

Epic Bounce Park is opening in San Antonio at Nelson Wolff Stadium on Jan. 12, 2024. (Epic Bounce Park)

Hopscotch: This immersive art experience is open to all ages. Find out more about this unique and creative gallery This immersive art experience is open to all ages. Find out more about this unique and creative gallery here . Advance ticket purchases are recommended. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Ingram Park Mall: The mall will have free daily family-friendly events from March 11-15. The events — including a petting zoo, magic show and bounce house — are tailored to children 10 years and younger. Click The mall will have free daily family-friendly events from March 11-15. The events — including a petting zoo, magic show and bounce house — are tailored to children 10 years and younger. Click here for more information.

Legoland Discovery Center: The attraction inside the Shops at Rivercenter will extend its hours to 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. from March 9-March 17 (last entry is at 5:30 p.m.). Bexar County residents can get discounted admission, starting at $16.99 if the ticket is purchased online. Click The attraction inside the Shops at Rivercenter will extend its hours to 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. from March 9-March 17 (last entry is at 5:30 p.m.). Bexar County residents can get discounted admission, starting at $16.99 if the ticket is purchased online. Click here for more information.

McNay Art Museum: The museum is a great way to beat the heat during spring break. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays. Children 12 and younger can get in for free, and teenagers can get in for $10. Click The museum is a great way to beat the heat during spring break. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays. Children 12 and younger can get in for free, and teenagers can get in for $10. Click here for more information.

Morgan’s Wonderland: The inclusive park reopened for its 15th season on March 2, just in time for spring break. It will be open daily from March 8 through March 17, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. After that, the park will be open on select days. Click The inclusive park reopened for its 15th season on March 2, just in time for spring break. It will be open daily from March 8 through March 17, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. After that, the park will be open on select days. Click here for a schedule. The park underwent its largest expansion yet by adding four new attractions and making upgrades.

Natural Bridge Caverns: The attraction will extend its hours to 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on March 9 through March 16. Admission ranges by tour and attraction. For more information, click The attraction will extend its hours to 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on March 9 through March 16. Admission ranges by tour and attraction. For more information, click here

San Antonio Botanical Garden: The garden is open daily from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., except for Wednesdays when it is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. A family-friendly festival is also planned for March 16. Children 3 and younger can get in for free, and admission prices for older children and adults range between $13 and $22, depending on the day of the week. Click The garden is open daily from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., except for Wednesdays when it is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. A family-friendly festival is also planned for March 16. Children 3 and younger can get in for free, and admission prices for older children and adults range between $13 and $22, depending on the day of the week. Click here for more information.

San Antonio Museum of Art: The downtown art museum will have Free Spring Break Family Day: The Age of Armor on March 12 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Admission is free all day on March 12. The museum is open daily except Mondays. Children 12 and younger can get in for free, and students can get in for $12. Click The downtown art museum will have Free Spring Break Family Day: The Age of Armor on March 12 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Admission is free all day on March 12. The museum is open daily except Mondays. Children 12 and younger can get in for free, and students can get in for $12. Click here for more information.

San Antonio River Walk: The The San Antonio River will turn green for St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Visitors on the River Walk will be able to see the green dye on March 16 and 17. Also, the Bud Light St. Patrick’s Festival will take place at the Arneson River Theatre and La Villita from 1-6 p.m. on both March 16 and March 17. It’s free to attend and family-friendly.

San Antonio Zoo: Hours will be extended between March 9 and March 17 to host Hours will be extended between March 9 and March 17 to host Jungle Boogie Break , which includes music, food, games and more. Hours will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on those days. Access to Jungle Boogie Break is free with standard ticket admission.

Sea Life San Antonio: The aquarium in the Shops at Rivercenter is open daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Bexar County residents can get discounted admission, starting at $16.99 if the ticket is purchased online. Click The aquarium in the Shops at Rivercenter is open daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Bexar County residents can get discounted admission, starting at $16.99 if the ticket is purchased online. Click here for more information.

SeaWorld San Antonio: The park will be open daily from March 1 to March 17, with extended hours from March 9 through March 16. The park opened its newest ride, The park will be open daily from March 1 to March 17, with extended hours from March 9 through March 16. The park opened its newest ride, Catapult Falls , just in time for spring break.

Catapult Falls. (SeaWorld San Antonio)

Six Flags Fiesta Texas: The theme park will be open daily from March 9 through March 17. After that, it will then operate on weekends until the summer season. The park will have a special “Viva La Fiesta” theme from March 29 until the end of April. Click The theme park will be open daily from March 9 through March 17. After that, it will then operate on weekends until the summer season. The park will have a special “Viva La Fiesta” theme from March 29 until the end of April. Click here for more information.

Splash Pads: The City of San Antonio has opened several splash pads for the season, including the ones at Hemisfair and Pearsall Park. Other splash pads are open at different parks across town every day from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Click The City of San Antonio has opened several splash pads for the season, including the ones at Hemisfair and Pearsall Park. Other splash pads are open at different parks across town every day from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Click here for a list.

Texas State Parks: There’s nothing like time spent outdoors. There are more than a dozen Texas State Parks within driving distance of San Antonio that offer places to swim, hike and fish. Click There’s nothing like time spent outdoors. There are more than a dozen Texas State Parks within driving distance of San Antonio that offer places to swim, hike and fish. Click here to see some state parks in the area.

The Shops at La Cantera: People can visit the immersive “Los Trompos Experience” through April 8. The art installation is made of vibrant, giant tops that people can spin and play in. Click People can visit the immersive “Los Trompos Experience” through April 8. The art installation is made of vibrant, giant tops that people can spin and play in. Click here for more information.

Trails at San Antonio parks: Hiking local trails are an excellent opportunity to explore San Antonio’s terrain. A few worthy trails are Hiking local trails are an excellent opportunity to explore San Antonio’s terrain. A few worthy trails are Hillview Nature Trail , a 2.9-mile loop trail located within Eisenhower Park , and Main Loop and Juniper Trail , a 2.7-mile loop located within Friedrich Wilderness Park near Interstate 10 and Loop 1604. Another well-known spot is the McAllister Park Loop, a 2.4-mile loop trail within McAllister Park, Bosque. A complete list of trails can be found here

Witte Museum: Visitors can see “Surviving Space: Astronauts & Asteroids,” a new exhibit at The Witte Museum. The museum is open daily. Bexar County residents can get in for free every Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. Admission is typically free for kids 3 and younger, $10 for kids 4 to 12, $14 for teens 13 to 18, and $16 for adults 19 to 64. Click Visitors can see “Surviving Space: Astronauts & Asteroids,” a new exhibit at The Witte Museum. The museum is open daily. Bexar County residents can get in for free every Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. Admission is typically free for kids 3 and younger, $10 for kids 4 to 12, $14 for teens 13 to 18, and $16 for adults 19 to 64. Click here for more information.

Find events, festivals and hidden gems in San Antonio and the surrounding areas by visiting KSAT’s Things To Do section.